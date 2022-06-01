Hundreds gather in Portland for 'Jan. 6 Day of Remembrance and Action'

At Thursday's candlelight vigil, those in attendance chanted and carried signs while calling for the passage of voting rights legislation.

PORTLAND, Maine — Roughly 200 gathered in Portland's Monument Square Thursday evening as part of a vigil remembering the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

"There was a need for community members to connect about what happened on January 6," Allyson Gardner, director of Maine Students Vote, said.

The vigil was organized and sponsored by more than a dozen local community organizations organized and sponsored the vigil. At Thursday's gathering, folks in attendance held signs, chanted, and heard from speakers. Messages were also projected onto nearby buildings.

While many that took part in the vigil reflected and denounced the violence at the Capitol last, attendees were also there to call for the passage of voting rights legislation in Congress.

Images from tonight’s ‘Jan. 6 Day of Remembrance and Action” rally at Portland’s Monument Square. More than 200 attended, reflecting back on the Capitol riot, and calling for the passage of voting rights legislation. About a dozen counter protesters attended too @newscentermaine pic.twitter.com/LMzcDjfjqq — Sean Stackhouse (@StackhouseNCME) January 7, 2022

Many were calling on Congress, and Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, to support multiple voting rights bills, including The Freedom to Vote Act, The Protecting Our Democracy Act, and The John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.

"I really do [think] this, it's important that it's as easy in Mississippi as it is here in Maine for an American citizen to cast their constitutional right to vote and make their voice heard," Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows said.

"We want these legislations passed. We want to make sure that everyone has the right to vote, and our voting rights are protected for years to come," Gardner said.

A similar rally was also held Thursday afternoon in Bangor. Additional candlelight vigils were held around the nation on the anniversary of the Capitol riot.

"It's good to know that there are other people in my community willing to stand up and stand out," Cathy Walter, a Gorham resident who came to part in the vigil, said.

There was a counter-protest to Thursday's gathering. Fewer than a dozen attended the event and intermingled with the crowd. There were, at times, tense moments as attendees and counter-protesters exchanged words and offered competing chants.

"Everyone has the right to freedom of speech, and when I have rallies, they're more than welcome to come and counter-protest if they want," said a counter-protester named Richard, who did not wish to share his full name.

Overall, both groups remained peaceful, and crowds dispersed after roughly two hours.

#HappeningNow A crowd of more than 200 have gathered at Monument Square in Portland for candle lit vigil called “Jan. 6 Day of Remembrance and Action.” Attendees are calling for voting rights legislation. About a dozen counter protesters are here too @newscentermaine pic.twitter.com/Ntu2xAMYUf — Sean Stackhouse (@StackhouseNCME) January 6, 2022