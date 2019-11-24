PORTLAND, Maine — Individuals from the Jewish Activists in Maine rallied at the Portland Transportation Center over warrantless searches of immigrants on the Concord Coach lines.

According to a release from the Jewish Activists in Maine, over 50 protesters gathered on Sunday to insist that Concord Coach end its collaboration with Customs and Border Protection.

The demands from activists were sent in a letter to Concord Coach and are as follows: "Your current policy to allow C.B.P. officials to board your buses without a valid warrant is harmful to the community as a whole. This act violates the civil rights of all passengers on board when it occurs.

The end result of these practices is separated families, children in cages, and communities plagued by fear. There is no middle ground in choosing to either stand with the people targeted, or those perpetrating terror. This company may choose to deny law enforcement access to the buses when they have no warrant.

Today Jewish Activists in Maine and allies are standing with the immigrant community to demand that your policy be changed. Historical atrocities are recurring today in America -- what side of history do you want to be on?"

Protesters chanted “No hate, no fear, immigrants are welcome here” and “transportation not deportation.”

This rally at the Portland Transportation Center was associated with the #NeverAgainIsNow movement that is part of an ongoing outcry by community members in the Portland area about ICE's presence in Portland.

