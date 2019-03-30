AUGUSTA, Maine — Just one day after the Maine Public Utilities Commission staff recommended approval of the controversial Central Maine Power transmission line, protesters against the project, rallied outside of the state house in Augusta.

"Our northern woods are a precious resource and it's up to us in the state to protect that as best we can," said Emily Barney, who organized the event.

The power line, which is formally called the New England Clean Energy Connect, would bring electricity from Hydro Quebec to customers in Massachusetts. The project would require construction of a 145 mile power line through western Maine.

"It's going to put a large scare across the mountains and the fact that it's going across all these streams and the Appalachian Trail," said Ashir Abouleish, who attended the protest.

Many at the rally spoke out against the transmission line, because of unknown environmental impacts. Central Maine Power, a subsidiary of AVANGRID, say however the line would be beneficial to Mainers following the PUC's recommendation.

"It confirms that the project will provide environmental and economic benefits for people of Maine," said AVANGRID director of corporate communication John Carroll.

Multiple throughout western Maine have voted against have the transmission line cut through their towns and woods. The discussion will continue this week, when CMP will hold public hearings in Farmington in regards to their permits from the Land Use Planning Commission, and the Department of Environmental Protection.