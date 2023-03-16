Prospect man whose home burned Tuesday dies in second fire one day later

Terrance Leach, 68, of Prospect was staying at the Verona Island home after his residence was destroyed in a fire on Tuesday.

VERONA ISLAND, Maine — The owner of a home in Prospect destroyed in a fire Tuesday has died in a fire at a Verona Island residence one day later.

On Wednesday at approximately 6:45 p.m., fire crews from several towns responded to a house fire on East Side Road on Verona Island, according to a news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Two of three people who were inside the home were able to make it out safely, including the homeowner, but a guest at the home, 68-year-old Terrance Leach of Prospect did not survive the fire, the release stated.

Leach was reportedly staying at the Verona Island home as a result of his Prospect home located on Route 1 being destroyed in a fire on Tuesday.

The Prospect fire was determined accidental. Leach was reportedly smoking while using an oxygen tank, according to the release.

An autopsy for the Verona Island fire was conducted on Thursday. Foul play does not appear to be a factor in the fire, the release stated.

An investigation into the cause of the Verona Island fire remains ongoing.