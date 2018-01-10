AUGUSTA (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Closing arguments are now over for the State of Maine v. Scott Bubar, but did state prosecutors prove that Scott Bubar fired a weapon during the May 2017 shootout with authorities? The Brunswick man was indicted on Aggravated Attempted Murder and Reckless Conduct with a Firearm charges and appeared Monday at the Capitol Judicial Center in Augusta .

Deputy District Attorney Paul Cavanaugh and Assistant District Attorney argued Bubar allegedly fired and moved a shotgun underneath the body of his dad, Roger Bubar, who was struck multiple times and killed, during the gunfire exchange with two deputies from the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office. Scott Bubar was hit in the abdomen.

Closing arguments in Scott Bubar trial

"The state is not saying he picked him up, kicked the gun and laid him back down," said Cavanaugh. "The state says he slid the gun under him.”

The defense said the prosecution was lacking evidence that Scott said to the detective during this incident he had tried to hide the shotgun.

"The areas that you have to touch the shotgun to use it, and to fire it, did not have Scott Bubar’s DNA on it, but had Roger’s DNA on it," said Scott Hess, Bubar's defense attorney. “We believe the state has absolutely not met it’s burden to prove Mr. Bubar guilty of any of these offenses beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Kennebec District Attorney Maeghan Maloney was on hand after each side rested and spoke to members of the media about her thoughts on closing arguments.

“The judge is clearly paying attention to everything both sides have to say," said Maloney. "I thought both sides did an excellent job presenting the evidence. I feel confident the judge will review everything carefully and will give her decision as soon as she is able to do so."

Justice Michaela Murphy presided over the case and told the courtroom she will examine evidence and testimony. Murphy said she will issue a verdict in the coming days.

