A group of bipartisan lawmakers and teachers announced their support today for a bill to prevent food shaming in public schools.

The proposed legislation would prevent school districts from dealing directly with students about their school lunch debt.

It would prohibit punishments such as serving them different meals or using hand stamps for students who have lunch debt.

"It prohibits the use of food or money owed as cause for disciplinary action. And hopefully will stop the possibility of student X receiving meatloaf, mashed potato, carrot sticks, milk, and fruit cocktail on a tray while student Y receives a sandwich and an apple on a paper plate", says Representative Jan Dodge.

Schools would not be allowed to deny a child a meal because of unpaid bills.

And it would require schools to work only with parents or guardians over school lunch bills.