PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- A Portland man's proposal to turn Mercy Hospital into a homeless shelter, after plans to consolidate with its Fore Street location earlier this month, is not being ruled out, according to the City Manager's Office.

Curt Sachs is a private-practice architect and West End resident. Sachs volunteers once a week at the Preble Street Soup Kitchen, but knows homelessness far too well. He currently has a homeless daughter, who he adopted, who lives in Brooklyn, New York.

►Meeting over proposed homeless shelter location

“Not everyone understands homelessness," said Sachs. "Homelessness comes from mental illness, it may come from substance abuse and in the case of my daughter both.”

Sachs proposed using the hospital as an emergency shelter and for other short-term services. He said separate floors can be used for transitional housing and eventually a portion of the patients' rooms can be converted into affordable housing. Funding would depend on a private-public partnership.

“My focus is on the population at large that needs help," said Sachs. "Every homeless person or down trotting person has their own set of issues. We can’t force that or come to grips with that on anybody, you have to get there yourself.”

City of Portland spokesperson Jessica Grondin says glad the community is having conversations on critical issues that need to be addressed.

►Nonprofit wants to convert cruise ship into homeless shelter off Maine coast

“When we had the September 8th public forum, we asked the community to come and hear our proposal," said Grondin. "There were some breakout sessions and some of the public did mention the Mercy site.”

Grondin went on to say the hospital system reached out to the city and after hearing about community feedback, but there has not been any official partnership.

“The fact that it is up for sale is certainly something we have looked into," said Grondin. "[It's] not exactly feasible from my opinion because of the amount of money it would take to put a bid in."

A spokesperson from Northern Light Mercy Hospital tells NEWS CENTER Maine they cannot comment of specific proposals and the decision ultimately is up to Mercy.

Our ability to carry out our mission, which has a special concern for the poor and the disadvantaged and how we best serve them, relies on Mercy getting the most value from our State Street property. We believe our neighbors understand that if we don’t do what is best for Mercy financially, we’re actually doing a disservice to those who depend on us. They also understand, as we have discussed, that any decision is Mercy’s to make.-Ed Gilman, Communications Director, Northern Light Mercy Hospital

The next meeting with the Portland Health and Human Services Committee is scheduled for November 13th.

© 2018 WCSH-TV