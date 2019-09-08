BELFAST, Maine — The City of Belfast planning board has had a busy summer, sifting through the roughly 2,000 page application by Nordic Aquafarms. The company hopes to build a 40-acre land-based salmon farm on the property behind the Belfast Water District. It will need approval by city, state and federal officials, however, before it can begin phase one of construction.

"It's important that it is going through a proper permitting and scrutiny process," said Nordic's president of U.S. operation Erik Heim. "Permitting in Maine is complicated, and particularly when you have parties that disagree with what you're trying to do, it takes time."

The major dispute Nordic has been facing for months has been over the company's right to the inter-tidal zone on a property on Penobscot Bay. The property owners there granted an easement to Nordic, to allow them to build a pipeline through their property, into the inter-tidal zone and into the Bay. Some believe, however, that the property owners who granted the easement didn't have the right to do it.

"Without them having a title, right or interest in the land, the state agencies don't have the jurisdiction to consider it," said Kim Ervin Tucker, an attorney representing a neighboring property owner.

"We looked at all these old deeds going back to 1924 and found that Jeffrey and Judith owned it," said Ervin Tucker.

After looking through those deeds, Ervin Tucker says she discovered that the inter-tidal zone on the property whose owners granted Nordic an easement didn't own the inter-tidal zone. She says the inter-tidal zone on that property and three others, including their own, belong to Jeffrey Mabee and his wife.

"They were granting an easement to a property they didn't own," said Mabee.

In May, the Department of Environmental Protection determined that Nordic Aquafarms presented sufficient evidence of title, right and interest of the inter-tidal zone property in which they were granted an easement.

Ervin Tucker is still representing Mabee and disputes that ruling. It will now go to a judge to determine who truly has the right to that inter-tidal zone.

In the meantime, however, the permitting process continues, as Nordic has hopes to get approval from city, state and federal entities in order to begin work on their first phase of construction.

"Our plan is to get started as soon as the permits are clarified," said Heim.

Nordic had originally planned to begin work on phase one of the project for late this year, but that is pending approval and the final determination of title, right and interest to the inter-tidal zone -- needed to construct their pipeline into the Bay.