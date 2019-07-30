BANGOR, Maine — Waterfront Concerts is now in its 10th season on the waterfront in Bangor. While noise complaints are frequent for the venue, located in the heart of downtown Bangor, another issues has caused complaints as well.

"Occasionally, we do have people that do complain about language," said Bangor Community and Economic Development Director Tanya Emery. "It's similar to when people complain about a certain type of music. Some types of music get more complaints that others."

Some complaints are coming after this past weekend's Impact Music Festival. The festival featured many heavy metal bands, performing as part of a fundraiser for suicide prevention and awareness.

One viewer wrote to NEWS CENTER saying, "I was completely shocked by the plethora of vulgarities that I could hear spewing forth from whichever act was performing at the time."

That same viewer added, "Even in a closed car with the radio on, I could still clearly hear words I would not want young children to hear."

RELATED: Bangor's Waterfront Concerts lease extended through 2032

Although there are complaints that the city receives, there is little that it can actually do.

"The city does not have an ordinance that prohibits profanity or public speech that contains profanity," said Emery.

If that ordinance were in place, it would restrict the performers First Amendment rights -- something Waterfront Concerts promoter Alex Gray looks to avoid.

"Our discussion with them is that they should be a good neighbor -- but at the same time, the First Amendment does exist for a reason," said Gray.

RELATED: Waterfront concerts to benefit nonprofits

Many people used those rights during the Impact Festival over the weekend. Gray said that when a curse word is used to make a point, particularly with the cause of suicide awareness and prevention, it is okay.

"I think ultimately if it's properly placed and executed properly, that it can be. If it's just a tirade, then that's a different story," said Gray. He says he doesn't promote cursing, however.

A new sound system is expected to be installed in the coming years to better contain the sound to just the venue. It's part of the decision by the Bangor City Council to extend Waterfront Concert's lease.