Product in manufacturing building in Rockland caught fire

Rockland Fire and EMS respond to fire inside International Flavors and Fragrances manufacturing building.

ROCKLAND, Maine — Rockland Fire and EMS responded to a fire inside a manufacturing building on Sunday, January 3.

Officials say the fire started in the International Flavors and Fragrances manufacturing building.

Officials say the International Flavors and Fragrances workers reported the product on fire, and were unable to put it out because of the fume conditions from the burning product.

Rockland crews arrived on scene with two personnel due to other emergencies happening at the same time. A second alarm was struck to bring additional fire and EMS crews into the city due to the high hazard area that exists within the International Flavors and Fragrances facility.

Officials say the fire burned within the processing area and was able to be contained to the one building.