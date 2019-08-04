Heavy snow blanketing most of central Maine Monday afternoon didn't stop dozens of first responders from coming out to pay tribute to a fallen fellow official.

"It's an absolute honor to be able to be out here today to pay our respects to Detective Campbell," said Herman Fire Department's Assistant Chief, Cody Sullivan. "I can't think of any other place I'd want to be more than here right now."

Det. Campbell was killed last Wednesday when he was hit by a tire that came loose off of a tanker truck carrying logging equipment. Campbell had been standing on Interstate 95 in Hampden assisting a stranded driver when he was struck.

"I didn't know Det. Campbell personally, but it sounds like he was a really outstanding guy, so I think if we can all just try and live our lives the way he lived his, it'll be the best honor we can give him," added Sullivan.

From Millinocket to Bangor, and Waterville to Portland, first responders in Maine lined the state's overpasses with emergency vehicles with their lights on, flags at half staff, and stood in the snow to salute the procession as it drove by below.

"In the emergency service world, it's all a big brother and sisterhood -- so between fire, EMS, dispatchers, and police officers, the outpouring of support has been great for each other and from the citizens in our community," said Sullivan. "They've really been great and offered us a lot of support."