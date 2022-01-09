Prisoner serving time for murder died at the Maine Correctional Center in Augusta

Roxanne Jeskey was serving a 50-year sentence for murder that began in 2014.

AUGUSTA, Maine — A prisoner serving time for murder has died at the Maine Correctional Center in Augusta Saturday, according to the Maine Department of Corrections (MDOC).

Roxanne Jeskey, 58, of Bangor, passed away at approximately 8:35 p.m. with medical personnel present, according to a Sunday press release by Anna Black, Director of Government Affairs.

MDOC said Jeskey was serving a 50-year sentence for murder that began in 2014.

The Attorney General’s Office and the Medical Examiner were notified of the prisoner’s death.