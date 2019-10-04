WARREN, Maine — A Maine State Prison inmate died one week before he was set to be released.

The Maine Department of Corrections (MDOC) on Wednesday confirmed the death occurred at Maine State Prison in Warren.

MDOC Commissioner Randall A. Liberty said prisoner Paul Rivera died at about 6:20 a.m. Wednesday. He said foul play or other suspicious activity was not suspected.

Consistent with department policy and the state attorney general’s office protocols, state police and the state medical examiner were notified.

Rivera was sentenced on Dec. 8, 2009, to serve a 10-year straight sentence with no probation for robbery. He finished serving that sentence on May 19, 2018.

Rivera then began serving his consecutive one-year sentence for robbery. He was scheduled for release next Tuesday, April 16.

Rivera was 53 years old and from Kennebec County.