Local

Connecticut prison workers top list of those not complying with COVID-19 vaccine mandate

483 employees of the 5,400 at the state Department of Correction were listed as being non-complaint as of Friday.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Gov. Lamont's office says employees in the state's prison system make up almost a third of state workers who have failed to comply with its vaccine mandate.

Friday's report noted that about 5% of Connecticut's roughly 30,000 state workers have not been vaccinated or submitted to weekly COVID-19 testing as required.

Those include 483 employees of the 5,400 at the state Department of Correction.

The state has so far fired 22 state workers and placed an additional 29 on unpaid leave.

Officials say they are in the process of suspending or terminating 70 additional workers but are working with the rest to come into compliance.

The overall vaccination rate is currently 80.8%. That is an increase from the most recent update on October 7, when the overall vaccination rate was 78.5%, Lamont's office said.

