PORTLAND, Maine — The priest who "inflamed" events leading up a Hampden woman's murder in July of 2018 has been fired, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland says.

The 55-year-old Reverend Anthony Cipolle of Arlington, Mass. can no longer function or present himself as a priest, Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland communications director Dave Guthro says.

In 2018, Renee Henneberry Clark was shot to death by her brother-in-law, Philip Clark, a few hours after Cipolle was in a fight with him at a Hampden residence. Cipolle was Henneberry Clark's spiritual advisor.

At Clark’s sentencing in January of this year, Judge William Stokes said, “Cipolle certainly did not help the situation at all.”

RELATED: Judge talks about priest's role in Henneberry-Clark’s murder

Stokes continued as he described the events that led up to the murder and said, “[Cipolle] had the opportunity, and given his position, had a moral obligation to try and defuse the situation and he didn’t. He inflamed it.”

Cipolle, who was a witness in the Clark murder trial, told the court he was helping her with her divorce and said he was “looking out for her interest.”

Renee Clark Henneberry

NEWS CENTER Maine

Clark was sentenced to 43 years.

Guthro said the Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland’s investigation determined Cipolle abused his position as a priest, violated the Diocese of Portland's Code of Ethics, and attempted to deceive investigators.

Guthro says in December of 2018, Cipolle requested and was granted a leave of absence for personal reasons and has remained on leave since that time. He has now been issued a canonical precept by Bishop Robert Deeley terminating his leave of absence and his assignment to St. Paul the Apostle Parish in Bangor. He will not be given another assignment. With the restrictions placed on him, he cannot function or present himself as a priest.

Cipolle was ordained to the priesthood on November 18, 2017, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Portland. He served as a parochial vicar at St. Paul the Apostle Parish in Bangor until his leave of absence began in December of 2018.

While the investigation has concluded, Bishop Deeley encourages anyone who may have further information concerning this case, or any allegation of misconduct, to contact Michael Magalski, Director of the Office of Professional Responsibility for the Diocese of Portland, at (207) 321-7836 or at michael.magalski@portlanddiocese.org.

RELATED: Priest connected to Hampden murder case takes the stand

RELATED: Accused murderer wants his confession thrown out before trial

RELATED: Priest connected to Hampden homicide victim put on leave of absence