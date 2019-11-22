BANGOR, Maine — On Thursday evening and Friday morning, Father Anthony Cipolle took the stand as a witness in the Philip Clark murder trial.

Philip Clark is accused of shooting and killing his sister-in-law Renee in July 2018. Before the shooting, Philip and Cipolle were seen in a physical altercation.

"He spit at me, I spit back," Cipolle said to the court on Friday.

Cipolle also said he knows as a Catholic priest he is supposed to turn the other cheek, but he recalls Philip as being filled with rage and Cipolle said he feared for his life.

Cipolle was Renee's priest and friend. Cipolle told the court he was helping her with her divorce.

"I was looking out for her interest," Cipolle said.

After he testified, Cipolle spoke to NEWS CENTER Maine briefly.

When asked why he was in court he said, "I think it's important that I tell my story because the print media has attacked the Catholic Church and tried to insinuate all kinds of crazy things. I just wanted the truth out there."

Both the state and defense rested their cases. Closing arguments are expected for Monday morning.

