DOVER, N.H. (NEWS CENTER Maine) — A man is being charged with two burglaries after police say a priest caught him stealing money from a Catholic church in Dover, N.H.

Dover Police arrested Robert Bowman, 34, of Somersworth, N.H. and are charging him with two counts of burglary.

Bowman is accused of stealing money and gift cards from St. Joseph's Church and Rectory located at 150 Central Avenue in Dover.

Police say Bowman allegedly stole from the church on June 3, and then was caught by a priest while stealing again on Sept. 2.

Bowman allegedly ran off before police arrived at the church.

Bowman turned himself in to police on Sept. 7, and was released on a personal recognizance bail.

He is scheduled to be arraigned in the Strafford County Superior Court on Sept. 20.

Anyone with information about this burglary is asked to call the Dover Police Department at 603-742-4646 or the Dover Crimeline at 603-749-6000.

