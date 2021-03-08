'Pretty magical' | Sanford native Rachel Schneider reflects on her first Olympics with Team USA

Schneider, from Sanford, Maine, placed 17 in the 5,000-meter race, missing the final by 0.52 seconds.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Maine native Rachel Schneider returned to the United States on Sunday following her performance for Team USA running in the 5,000-meter race in Tokyo.

Schneider, a 30-year-old from Sanford, made Team USA for the first time. She finished 17th in the preliminary heat with a time of 15:00:07, missing a shot at the final by 0.52 seconds.

Schneider said that is the second-fastest time she's ever run that distance, and that she thought running in the second heat would give her an advantage of knowing the time she would need to make to qualify for the final.

She said the first heat went out very fast, with 10 runners finishing in under 15 minutes.

"I do better with a faster pace at the beginning rather than slow and then kick it in hard. The way my race played out, I put myself right into second position and with two laps to go the top eight of us really took off and separated and with one lap to go I just could not run quite as fast as those top girls ran," said Schneider. "It was heartbreaking, really heartbreaking. I’m still pretty sad about it, but I’m really proud of the way we ran and I’m holding my head high and I thought I executed well and ran with a lot of confidence and gave myself the best shot I could."

Rachel's family gathered in Sanford to watch her run on TV.

"The stories my parents have been telling me from all around Sanford Maine, about how many people were watching and cheering me on and I felt that and that was part of the heartbreak because I so wanted to make that final for everybody back home," said Schneider.