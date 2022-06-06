Maine attorney general's office investigating Presque Isle officer's use of deadly force

Sgt. Tyler Cote shot a 25-year-old Presque Isle man around 7:15 p.m. Sunday, according to a release from Presque Isle police.

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — The Office of the Maine Attorney General is investigating a Presque Isle police officer's use of deadly force.

Sergeant Tyler Cote shot a 25-year-old Presque Isle man around 7:15 p.m. Sunday, according to a release from Presque Isle police.

The man who was shot was critically injured, police said.

Police did not provide any further information on the circumstances of the shooting.

Cote is on paid administrative leave while the attorney general's office investigates.