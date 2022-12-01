Presque Isle man dies at Maine State Prison

Robert Carney was sentenced to 20 years in prison with all but 8 suspended in August of 2021 for aggravated trafficking.

AUGUSTA, Maine — A resident died at the Maine State Prison on Wednesday, according to the Maine Department of Corrections (MDOC).

Robert Carney, 59, of Presque Isle, died around 7:20 p.m. His death was attended by medical personnel, a news release from MDOC said on Thursday.

The Office of the Attorney General, as well as the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, was notified as part of MDOC's policy, the release states.

Carney was sentenced to 20 years in prison with all but eight suspended in August of 2021 for aggravated trafficking.

No additional information has been released.