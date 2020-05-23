PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — The Presque Isle Fire Department responded to a call prior to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday for a fire at the city's landfill.

Fire departments from Mapleton, Easton and Caribou provided mutual aid. The Maine Forest Rangers also assisted, tweeting out a photo of the blaze at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Dispatch says fire crews shuttled water to extinguish the blaze at the landfill.

No injuries were reported.

Adam Rider of the Presque Isle Fire Department says the cause is undetermined at this time. Rider says the blaze probably started in the garbage.

