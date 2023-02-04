Presque Isle firefighters respond to building fire during freezing temperatures Friday

The building houses Pete’s Performance Auto, M&M Sheet Metal & Welding, and Lajoie Electric.

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — An investigation is underway after a massive fire destroyed a building that houses three businesses in Presque Isle Friday.

At approximately 1 p.m., firefighters responded to the scene after getting calls from people driving past the building which houses Pete’s Performance Auto, M&M Sheet Metal & Welding, and Lajoie Electric located at 32-34 Industrial Street, Presque Isle Fire Department Captain Dylan Cyr said.

He added a section of the roof had already collapsed when crews arrived.

Cyr said all the employees were out to lunch when the fire started, and no one was inside the building at the time.

It took 40 firefighters approximately four and a half hours to put out the fire during a temperature of minus 14 degrees and a wind chill of approximately minus 40 degrees.

They were able to save one business, Lajoie Electric.

Cyr said he wants to thank firefighters from Easton, Mapleton, and Caribou for their help and the community for bringing firefighters pizza, coffee, and donuts.