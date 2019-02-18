CAMDEN, Maine — Snow fell in Maine again Monday, and while some parts of the state have more than enough already, one spot in coastal Maine is glad to have it.

The Camden Snow Bowl is the only ski area on the coast, and this winter has had its challenges. They have managed to stay open much of the season, despite multiple storms when snow turned to rain. Now that February school vacation week is starting, the Snow Bowl is hoping for a full week of good skiing.

"This week is huge," said General Manager Beth Ward. "If we don’t bring in the revenues this week, we will typically be in the red for the season."

Ward acknowledges they’ve had challenges keeping snow because of the weather but said the area currently has a 12 to 18 inch base, thanks in large part to extensive early season snow making.

"We’re on day forty today, so we’ve had a good season so far," said Ward. "We were able to open all Christmas break."

Skiers told us the snow conditions are good. That’s welcome news, far beyond the Snow Bowl itself. Like the big ski areas, the smaller Snow Bowl is also luring vacationers to travel to Camden during school vacation week.

At Camden’s RiverHouse hotel, manager Jackie Gamage said many rooms are booked this week for people coming from Maine and other states, many with their children.

"This week has been mostly filled up. Next week, will be three quarters (full)," Gamage told NEWS CENTER Maine.

New Hampshire has its February school vacation next week, and Gamage said a number of visitors from the Granite State have booked rooms in Camden for their own vacations.

Skier Chris Casal is from New York City and said he brought his children to Maine to spend their vacation week staying with his mother-in-law and enjoying the outdoors in Maine.

"It’s an easy way to stay with grandma and come up and enjoy a solid week at the Camden Snow Bowl," said Casal, as he tried to catch up with his kids.

Ward said all the visitors at the Snow Bowl help local restaurants and hotels, as well as the ski area itself. The Town of Camden owns the Snow Bowl, and according to Ward, a good business year benefits everyone.

"The (town) Selectboard and taxpayers of Camden want a balanced budget -- so we don’t necessarily need to make money, but they at least want to see us break even," Ward said.

She added that so far, it looks like the ski area will make that goal.