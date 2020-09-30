President Trump & Joe Biden exchange jabs on Twitter after heated debate in Cleveland

Here are tweets posted by President Trump and Biden on Twitter amid their first contentious debate at Case Western Reserve University.

CLEVELAND — It was an intense night in Cleveland as President Donald Trump and Joe Biden squared off in their first presidential debate.

After taking countless shots at each other on the stage Tuesday night at Case Western Reserve University, the two candidates continued sparring on social media with a variety of jabs on Twitter.

"Nobody wants Sleepy Joe as a leader, including the Radical Left (which he lost last night!)," President Trump tweeted Wednesday morning. "He disrespected Bernie, effectively calling him a loser!"

Biden, meanwhile, tweeted a clip Wednesday from the debate that depicts President Trump as a crying baby coupled with an tear-filled emoji.

Those are just two of many tweets the candidates have recently exchanged. Here’s a look at some of the tweets from both President Trump and Biden that were posted during and after the debate...

TWEETS FROM PRESIDENT TRUMP

Chris had a tough night. Two on one was not surprising, but fun. Many important points made, like throwing Bernie, AOC PLUS 3, and the rest, to the wolves! Radical Left is dumping Sleepy Joe. Zero Democrat enthusiasm, WEAK Leadership! https://t.co/BGbPVHau3M — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2020

Nobody wants Sleepy Joe as a leader, including the Radical Left (which he lost last night!). He disrespected Bernie, effectively calling him a loser! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2020

Joe wants to shut down this Country. I want to keep it OPEN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2020

The American people want LAW & ORDER — Joe Biden won’t even say those words! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2020

If we listened to Joe Biden on coronavirus, millions of people would have died! pic.twitter.com/zFRTHPIWwW — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2020

I did more in 47 months as President than Joe Biden did in 47 years! pic.twitter.com/Qa7U3pKxtE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2020

Joe Biden could not name a single Law Enforcement group that supports his candidacy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2020

TWEETS FROM BIDEN

After tonight, the choice in this election has never been clearer — and with 35 days to go, the stakes have never been higher. Tomorrow marks our final end-of-quarter deadline, and we need your help to hit our goal.



Chip in to help beat Donald Trump: https://t.co/qenDA6FsjW — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 30, 2020

You heard a lot come out of President Trump’s mouth. Can you name one thing he said to actually make your life better? — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 30, 2020

You have it in your control to determine what this country’s gonna look like the next four years. Is it going to change –– or are you going to get four more years of these lies? https://t.co/eoxT07uII9 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 30, 2020

Under this president, we have become weaker, sicker, poorer, more divided, and more violent.



When I was vice president, we inherited a recession, I was asked to fix it, and I did.



We left Donald Trump a booming economy, and he caused a recession. pic.twitter.com/uEMPaTtZ7F — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 30, 2020

