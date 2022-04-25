President of Maine State Chamber of Commerce to step down

Dana Connors has led the chamber for nearly three decades.

PORTLAND, Maine — The longtime president of the Maine State Chamber of Commerce and one of the best known advocates for businesses in the state said Monday that he will soon step down.

Dana Connors has led the chamber for nearly three decades. He said he would retire by the end of the year.

In his announcement, Conners wrote that the time was right to step down but said he looks forward to spending more time with his wife and family.

"After nearly 30 years with the Maine State Chamber and a career spanning more than 50 years -- all of it right here in Maine -- the decision to retire from the Maine State Chamber of Commerce was extremely difficult," he wrote. "It has been a tremendous honor and pleasure to serve Maine and Maine's business community at this level for so long."

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills said Connors “has dedicated his life to making Maine the best place to live, work, and start and grow a business.” Connors served on Mills' economic recovery committee that played a role in the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Over the years, Dana has earned the respect of lawmakers of both parties for his vision, deep knowledge, wit, and commitment to improving our economic outcomes across our state," Mills wrote in a news release issued Monday. "I thank him for his service and extend my very best wishes as he prepares for a well-deserved retirement."

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, applauded the work Connors did during his tenure as president of the chamber in a news release issued Monday afternoon.

"Over his decades of exemplary service to Maine, Dana Connors has worked tirelessly to make our state a better place to create jobs, grow a business, and raise a family," Collins said. "Dana has drawn on his extensive experience in local and state governments to provide expert leadership to the Maine chamber and ensure the organization remains a clarion voice for Maine's business community."

Connors joined the chamber in 1994 after serving under other Maine governors, including a stint as transition director for former Gov. Angus King, who is now an independent U.S. senator. Connors also spent 16 years as the city manager of Presque Isle in northern Maine.