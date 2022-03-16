Biden grants disaster declaration for flood damage in 3 Maine counties

The disaster declaration allows federal funding to reimburse state agencies and municipalities for approved costs.

President Joe Biden granted a disaster declaration for flood damage in three counties caused by a deluge of rain, Maine officials said Wednesday.

Knox, Waldo, and York counties dealt with flash flooding and tributary flooding when a low pressure system developed between Oct. 30 and Oct. 31, causing 4 to 6.5 inches of rain in a six-hour period.

“Heavy rain and flash flooding last year caused serious damage to public infrastructure in these areas, and these federal funds, secured with the support of the congressional delegation, will lighten the financial burden on local taxpayers as we work to rebuild,” Gov. Janet Mills said.

The disaster declaration allows federal funding to reimburse state agencies and municipalities for approved costs.

All told, the state validated more than $2.3 million in damage, but that number is expected to grow, officials said.

All four of Maine's congressional delegates supported the disaster declaration request.

"These three counties experienced extreme rainfall, which led to widespread flooding in basements, extensive road washouts, and damage to public infrastructure," the delegates said in a joint statement. "This much-needed federal assistance will help mitigate the sufficient hardship that Maine people and businesses experienced as a result of this severe weather event."

NEWS CENTER Maine reported on the collapse of the Biddeford RiverWalk into the Saco River. Heavy rain from that weekend storm caused the washout. The section was cordoned off at the time until repairs could be made.

