WARREN, Maine — A Prentiss man died Thursday while in state custody.

Randall Liberty, Commissioner of the Department of Corrections said, at approximately 7:20 pm on Thursday, December 12, 2019, MDOC prisoner Joseph Dumas passed away at the Maine State Prison in Warren. He said Mr. Dumas’s passing was attended by staff of the prison.

Consistent with the MDOC’s policy, Liberty said, the Attorney General’s Office and Medical Examiner were notified.

Mr. Dumas was sentenced to the Maine Department of Corrections on August 11, 2009 for a 30-year sentence for murder. His scheduled release date was March 11, 2036.

Mr. Dumas was 60 years old. His residence before incarceration was Prentiss, Maine.

