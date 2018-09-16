FRYEBURG (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- A pregnant mother and three children were injured Saturday morning on Route 302 in Fryeburg when another driver crossed into oncoming traffic and hit them head-on, according to Fryeburg Police.

Fryeburg Police, Fire, and Rescue responded to the roll-over crash around 9:30 a.m. Police said a 29-year-old woman from Denmark was driving west on 302 with three children, all under the age of 10, in the car. Chief Joshua Potvin said a 56-year-old woman from Fryeburg traveling eastbound on 302 crossed into the opposite lane of traffic and collided with the car.

Life Flight of Maine along with Center Conway, Conway, and United Ambulance Service responded for patient care and transport. Route 302 was closed for all non-emergency personnel for 3.5 hours while Fryeburg Police and a crash reconstruction team investigated the scene.

Chief Potvin said the 29-year-old and an 8-year-old boy passenger are in critical condition with potential life-threatening injuries and were transported to Maine Medical Center. The 3-year-old and 5-year-old passengers have been treated and released to family.

“Although still under investigation, we believe distracted driving is the cause of this crash. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all those injured and wish for them a speedy recovery," Chief Joshua Potvin wrote in a press release. "We are reminding motorists, operation of a motor vehicle while ‘distracted’ is extremely dangerous and in summary means engaging in an activity that is not necessary to the safe operation of the vehicle."

The Fryeburg woman was uninjured. Potvin said criminal charges may be forthcoming.

