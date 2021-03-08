Preble Street nears $14-million goal to improve facilities, expand shelters

Preble Street is just about $1 million away from reaching its capital campaign fundraising goal

PORTLAND, Maine — Preble Street is less than $1 million away from meeting its $14-million capital campaign goal. The money will be used to help a lot more vulnerable Mainers.

For Mark Swann and his team at Preble Street, it's been a busy year and a half.

"We couldn't focus on fundraising when we were focused on keeping people healthy," Swann said.

There are six things that are being addressed in this capital campaign:

An emergency fund to use in case of increased demand -- such as the COVID-19 pandemic

An advocacy fund to improve public policy

Renovations and updates to the youth shelter

Expanded women's shelter

A new 40-bed wellness shelter

A support center for survivors of human trafficking

The human trafficking project is the first one to be done and is expected to open within a week.

"It's to help the city, the city shelter is far too crowded," Swann said.

Construction on the wellness shelter is about to begin and Preble Street officials say they hope to have it done before it gets too cold out.