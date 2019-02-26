CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Maine — Strong winds in northern New England are being blamed for toppling a communications tower and for another tractor-trailer crash.

Officials said the communication tower used by U.S. Homeland Security and owned by Somerset Telephone Company that sits atop Maine's Sugarloaf Mountain, came down Monday amid strong gusts. The wind also was blamed for snowdrifts that caused two tractor-trailers to collide Tuesday morning on I-95 near Medway, Maine.

According to a press release by STC, contractors must wait until winds subside before assessing the site for a final damage estimate.

Utility workers are still mopping up scattered power outages on a second day of windy weather. The National Weather Service forecasts winds up to 50 mph.

On Monday, there were gusts of 61 mph (98 kph) in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and 53 mph (85 kph) in Portland, Maine. And New Hampshire's Mount Washington recorded a gust of 171 mph (275 kph), an all-time peak for February.