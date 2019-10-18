MAINE, Maine — Residents in some of Maine’s areas that were hit the hardest by Thursday's nor'easter are scrambling to find gas and ice. Demand is high for those two essentials since the storm knocked out power to nearly 200,000 Central Maine Power and Emera Maine customers across the state.

As of Friday morning, that number of outages has been cut in half. But lingering problems are concentrated mostly in Sagadahoc, York and Cumberland counties. CMP says it could take days to restore power to customers who live in those areas.

Ted Varipatis

Gas and ice shortages are the worst for residents in Cape Elizabeth, South Portland and Portland.

If you live in one of the impacted areas, here is a list of where you can purchase gas or ice, as well as the stores that are out of supplies but expect deliveries soon.

Gas Stations:

Cumberland Farms Convenience Store, Cape Elizabeth - Has gas on a first-come, first-serve basis

Mobil Cape Elizabeth: No answer

Ice - Grocery Stores:

1. Ocean House Market, South Portland: Lots of ice

3. Hannaford Plaza, 415 Philbrook Ave, South Portland - Lots of ice

4. Hannaford Supermarket, 787 Riverside St. Portland - Lots of ice

5. Hannaford Supermarket, 50 Cottage Road - South Portland - No Ice

6. Shaw's,180 Waterman Dr. - Low on ice - Expecting truckload coming late Friday afternoon, or early evening.

7. Shaw's,1364 Congress St. Portland - No ice

8. Shaw's, Northgate Plaza, 91 Auburn St. - No Ice - Expecting a delivery tonight - time not known

We are working to give you more updates on severely affected areas in the state.