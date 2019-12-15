SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — The city of South Portland is currently experiencing a power outage in the area of the Maine Mall.

According to a Facebook post on the South Portland Police Department's Facebook page, police are advising drivers to drive carefully because all traffic lights in the area are out.

Police remind drivers to treat the intersections like a four way stop and to come to a complete stop before proceeding.

