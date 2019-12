MAINE, USA — Emera Maine is investigating a power outage affecting more than 1700 people in Carmel, Dixmont, Hampden, Hermon, and Newburgh, the company said in a press release.

Crews are working to restore power as quickly as possible.

Customers who use generators or alternate heating sources are reminded to ensure they are used in accordance with manufacturer's guidelines at all times.

For updated information about estimated restoration times, visit the Live Outage & Restoration Map.