Front Street in Augusta is closed because of worries of potential flooding along the Kennebec River. Police asked those who parked along the river to move their cars.

Officials say an ice jam started forming south of the Calumet Bridge, pushing the Kennebec River towards minor flooding stage. Augusta police said the river level rose more than a foot in just 12 minutes, and almost 2 feet in 30 minutes Sunday night. Minor flooding typically occurs at 12 feet, and according to the Kennebec Journal, the river reached 11.84 feet Sunday around 5 p.m.

High tide, which was just before noon, saw no cresting of ice into the parking lot, which is a good sign, NEWS CENTER Maine’s Shannon Moss reported Monday.

Police and public safety officials continue to monitor the situation.

The Kennebec County Emergency Management Agency could not be immediately reached for more information. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

RELATED: Click for Maine Local Weather Forecast

RELATED: *MAINE SNOW TOTALS* Town-by-town for the weekend storm

RELATED: Storm drops several inches of snow; cold weather ahead

RELATED: The ice didn't come Sunday, but all that rain will make for a slippery Monday morning commute

RELATED: Deadly storms, deep freezes, raging wildfires: How 2019's wild weather impacted US