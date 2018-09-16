ARUNDEL (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- An Arundel man believes he spotted a black bear at the end of his driveway on Log Cabin Road Saturday evening.

Jack Rittershaus said he and his wife, Stephanie, saw the bear at the end of their driveway around 7:30 p.m.

"It’s the first time I’ve ever seen a bear in person," said Rittershaus. "Funny how it happened to be in our own driveway!"

Rittershaus said they called the Kennebunkport Police Department, who told them they would handle it.

"It’s interesting how it’s happening with more frequency in such a developed area of the state," said Rittershaus. " [I] love seeing wildlife outside our window."

A map from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife shows Arundel to be in the "peripheral range" of black bear movement. The department reports that seeing black bears in southern portions of the state is rare.

Maine is home to the largest population of black bears in the lower 48 states. Our bears are most active between April 1 and November 1, according to the MDIFW.

