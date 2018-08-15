PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- There is some progress on a redevelopment project on Portland's western waterfront. A new boat lift was unveiled there Tuesday.

The Portland Press Herald reports the 330-metric ton boat lift will be able to lift boats out of the water and move them to workshops on land.

The unveiling came as the city's planning board began consideration of a 72-foot-tall boat maintenance building, which is part of the proposed $17 million Canal Landing marine complex.

Portland Shipyard owner Phineas Sprague said the building will be intended for ferries, barges and fishing boats. Portland currently lacks a facility to repair larger boats.

Sprague said he hopes to start construction on the maintenance facility as soon as possible.

