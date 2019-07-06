PORTLAND, Maine — Read the full story at necn.com

The Old Port Festival, or “Old Port Fest” as it’s known in Maine, is ending this year.

In March, Portland Downtown, the non-profit that organizes the event said 2019 would be the festival’s last year.

Its conclusion on Saturday caps a 46-year-long run that has seen the neighborhood change from a scrappy seaside street corners to the home of award-winning restaurants recognized around the world.

But despite having months to process the information, many Portlanders are upset.