City officials said in a press release on Sunday the beach is closed after a malfunction at the East End Wastewater Treatment Plant.

PORTLAND, Maine — In an email Sunday afternoon, city spokesperson Jessica Grondin said Portland Police and Parks and Recreation staff have closed East End Beach after the Portland Water District notified the city there was a malfunction.

The malfunction occurred at the East End Wastewater Treatment plant, which is owned and operated by Portland Public Works.