PORTLAND, Maine — A 20-year-old woman is charged with terrorizing, accused of causing the Friday morning evacuation of Portland's police station.

Portland Police Lt. Robert Martin said a suspicious package was discovered in the lobby of the Portland Police Department just after 8 a.m., forcing an evacuation of 109 Middle St.'s first and second floors and the plaza.

Surveillance video showed a woman leaving the package at the station around 5:15 a.m., police said, at which time the lobby was closed.

The department's Hazardous Devices Unit and explosive detection dogs were called in to investigate. By 10 a.m. employees were allowed back inside.

Officers while reviewing video recognized the woman as someone who had been arrested earlier that morning in an unrelated incident that had occurred shortly after the package was left in the lobby, Lt. Martin said.

Daniel Theriault of Portland had been initially arrested just a few blocks from the police station at Starbucks on Middle Street. Police had responded there shortly before 6 a.m. to a reported cellphone theft and assault.

Theriault was charged with burglary and theft, as well as terrorizing in connection to both incidents Friday morning.

A back up dispatch facility was opened as a precaution while the suspicious package alert was active.