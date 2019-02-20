PORTLAND, Maine — Police on Wednesday identified the woman found dead Monday afternoon at the scene of an apartment fire in Portland near Lunts Corner.

First responders found the body of Linda Butterworth, 64, on Jan. 18 inside 609 Ocean Ave. during or shortly after an active fire. She did not die as a result of the fire, according to the chief medical examiner's office.

Butterworth's death was not considered to be suspicious, officials said.

The cause of the fire is thought to have been from smoking materials catching fire after igniting against the fabric of a chair in the living room.

Butterworth's cause of death had yet to been determined and was not expected to be made public until after toxicology testing was completed.

Police said further damage to the apartment was prevented due to working smoke detectors and quick response from tenants to call 911.