Woman drops excessive force suit against Portland police

Mumina Ali filed a federal suit against the city, two officers and the former chief, alleging unconstitutional treatment of Black and Somali residents by police.

PORTLAND, Maine — A Portland woman who alleged Portland police officers used excessive force during an incident at Maine Medical Center in 2014 has dropped the suit.

Mumina Ali filed suit in U.S. District Court in Portland in July claiming two police officers illegally arrested her, that she was then tied to a bed and medicated without her consent, that she fell and chipped a tooth, and that an officer choked her until she lost consciousness, the Portland Press Herald reports.

The suit named officers Jeffrey Druan and Suna Shaw, as well as former Portland Police Chief Michael Sauschuck, who is now commissioner of the Department of Public Safety for the state of Maine.

Ali claimed the alleged treatment fit a pattern of unconstitutional treatment by Portland police of Somali refugees and Black residents. Data subsequently released by the city and reported by the Press Herald showed Black people account for a disproportionate number of arrests in the city.