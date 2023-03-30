Why is there a box of tennis balls at Back Cove? It's for the pups, of course

A box of tennis balls can be found on the Back Cove Trail in Portland. Take one for your dog, and post a picture of them on the Instagram page, @dogsofbackcove.

PORTLAND, Maine — There’s a new treat being offered to dogs and their owners along the Back Cove Trail in Portland.

A box of tennis balls can be found on the trail across from Belmeade Park.

The tennis balls are free, and you’re encouraged to share a photo of your dog on Instagram with the tag @dogsofbackcove.

“It seems like people have really embraced the idea. They’ve sent me pictures on the Instagram account, and I’m going through the tennis balls a lot faster than I thought I would," Andrew Heppe said.

Heppe created the Instagram page, dogsofbackcove, less than a week ago and hopes it will be a space for local dog lovers to enjoy.

“Feel free to take a picture and share it to the page. I would love to build up the page a little bit more and make it a place for dog lovers in the community to share their posts and highlights their dogs,” said Heppe.

And where do the tennis balls come from?

“I play tennis.” said Heppe. “I put out these tennis balls that I had just sitting in my basement, and I wanted to come up with some kind of way to recycle them because it felt wrong to throw them away. I came up with this idea to put a little sign out. Put them in a crate, and then offer them to the dogs that walk by on the cove. I figure the dogs could maybe get a better use out of them.”

Heppe says he hopes to have the crate out four to five days a week, or whenever the weather is nice.