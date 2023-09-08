Westbrook mother searching for answers after pellet gun attack

"In that moment when he reached his arm out of that window, they had no idea if that gun was real or if it was fake," mother Courtney Davenport said.

PORTLAND, Maine — A Westbrook mother is searching for answers after her daughter was attacked by what appeared to be some sort of pellet gun.

Courtney Davenport said she allowed her daughter, 11-year-old Isabella Davenport, to stay over at a friend's house in late July for a sleepover.

"The girls decided that they wanted to walk to the store to get snacks and whatnot; normal things that girls do at a sleepover," Courtney said.

Isabella and her two friends walked up to a nearby store a little after sunset. On their way back, walking down Leland Street behind Deering High School, they spotted what appeared to be a white SUV.

"We were fine with that at first, but we were sketched out when it pulled over and turned off all of its lights," Isabella said.

She claims the SUV started heading towards the girls, opened its window and drew what appeared to be some sort of pellet or BB gun, and shot at the girls.

"In that moment when he reached his arm out of that window, they had no idea if that gun was real or if it was fake," Courtney said.

Davenport says all three girls were hit, leaving welts and bruises on their bodies. They then ran into nearby brush to hide.

"We were just... I don't know... like we were petrified," Isabella said.

After calling Portland police, Isabella's mother says she has had multiple people tell her similar incidents happened to them nearby.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating multiple pellet gun incidents according to a recent news release. NEWS CENTER Maine reached out to the office, but could not confirm if the incidents are related.

Courtney says she plans to continue to fight for answers for her daughter, who is still shaken up weeks later.

"I'm one of those moms that you don't mess with my kids. That's something you don't do."