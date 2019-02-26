PORTLAND, Maine — A vehicle crash closed down a major artery connecting Portland's Rosemont and Nasons Corner neighborhoods late Monday night.

Portland police tweeted about crash shortly after 10 p.m. writing that Capisic Street would be closed near Macy Street until further notice.

The crash involved a vehicle into a utility pole, police said.

Real-time traffic maps showed westbound and eastbound drivers being turned around at Colonial Road and Presnell Street, respectively.

Capisic Street crosses over a section of Capisic Pond close by where it meets Macy Street, which is where police said they closed the street down.

It wasn't immediately clear whether anyone was injured.