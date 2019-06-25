PORTLAND, Maine — A work van collided with a car then slammed into the porch of a two-unit home Tuesday in an overall quiet section of Portland's Oakdale neighborhood.

Police said the van and a Subaru crashed shortly before 11 a.m. at the intersection of Dartmouth and Freeman streets, just off Forest Avenue. It then went off the road into the front porch of 93 Dartmouth St., a two-family dwelling.

93 Dartmouth St., Portland

Google

A person on scene said an official from the Scarborough-based business that owns the vehicle told her the driver was in his 40s and longtime employee.

They believed the man had blacked out due to an apparent medical event, but police did not confirm those details. He was allegedly taken to a hospital.

There was minor injury as a result, police said. It wasn't clear who that included.

Police said the city's code enforcement examined the structure, and that the crash was determined to have only damaged the porch area of the building.