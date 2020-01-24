PORTLAND, Maine — The United States Coast Guard (USCG) has confirmed the identities of the two men who were aboard the Hayley Ann vessel off the coast of Portland when it capsized Thursday afternoon.

The two fishermen have been identified as Arnold "Joe" Nickerson IV, 60, of Arundel and Chris Pinkham, 44, of Boothbay Harbor.

The Maine Marine Patrol escorted the USCG vessel that brought the fishermen's bodies to shore Thursday night, according to Maine Dept. of Marine Resources Spokesman Jeff Nichols.

The groundfishing boat reportedly capsized, and the two bodies were found face down in the water and unresponsive.

An EPIRB signal, an emergency locator beacon that goes off when it hits the water, alerted the Coast Guard that the boat had gone under. USCG then launched a plane, two helicopters and a cutter to locate it.

Pinkham reportedly leaves behind a wife and two children. A GoFundMe has been set up in his honor.

The Boothbay Community Center said in a Facebook post that it is also taking donations for the family.

RELATED: Two people aboard fishing vessel are dead, United States Coast Guard says