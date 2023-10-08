U.S. Coast Guard Cutter John Patterson commissioned during ceremony in Portland

The Fast Response Cutter John Patterson is the 53rd out of 65 FRCs to be commissioned for the U.S. Coast Guard.

PORTLAND, Maine — A fast response cutter patrol ship for the Coast Guard was commissioned during a ceremony in Portland Thursday morning.

The USCGC John Patterson's homeport will be in Boston and will be the fourth out of six FRCs located in the city.

The FRC will go on missions, including drug and migrant interdiction, security for ports, waterways, and the coast, fishery patrols, search and rescue, and national defense.

Commanding Officer Lt. Vaughn Gehman says he’s excited to work with the crew and help people who need it.

“It’s been a long arduous process getting the cutter to this point but this has definitely been the crowning achievement of my career so far," Lt. Gehman said. "It’s been a lot of long hours but it’s entirely worth it and I can’t wait to go out there and do all of the statutory missions that this cutter’s supposed to and show the entire area of district one what we are capable of, and assist to be that beacon of light for those who are in need.”

Senator Angus King was at the ceremony, along with representatives for the offices of Susan Collins and Shellie Pingree.

Senator King emphasized the importance of the coast guard to Mainers.

"This is an important day for Maine and an important day for the Coast Guard," Senator King said. "There is no place in America where the Coast Guard is more important than Maine... This is an essential service to our people, to safety, to protection, and to the protection of not only the state of Maine but the coast of the entire United States. So my congratulations to the builders, to the crew, and to all of those who've made the ship a possibility."

Rear Admiral John Mauger spoke at the ceremony noting the importance of the crew.

"I want to make a special note to the crew here because we can paint the steel hull white, we can put a beautiful orange racing stripe on it, but what makes this a Coast Guard cutter is the fine crew right here," Rear Admiral Mauger said.

The sponsor of the ship, Mary Patterson, spoke at the ceremony and was honored that her great-great-grandfather, John Patterson, was named after the Coast Guard's 53rd fast response cutter.

A packet handed out at the ceremony detailed John Patterson's story and details of the Sentinel-class fast response cutters.