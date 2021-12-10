UPDATE: Portland police say object found in Deering Oaks Park is 'not a threat'

Deering Avenue has reopened to traffic and King Middle School is back to normal operations.

PORTLAND, Maine — An object in Portland that police had considered suspicious Tuesday morning does not present a threat, police said in an update.

The Portland Police Department's Hazardous Device Unit had been investigating a "suspicious device" found at Deering Oaks Park.

At 9:55 a.m., the department tweeted an update saying, "The PPD Hazardous Device Unit has determined that the object is not a threat. The scene is being cleared and Deering Avenue is re-opening to traffic."

An official with King Middle School told NEWS CENTER Maine that the school is back to normal operations. The school had been in lockdown while police were investigating the object.

