Knives like these aren't allowed in an aircraft cabin, officials say.

PORTLAND, Maine — The Transportation Security Administration at Portland International Jetport found some knives in a man's bag Wednesday, officials say.

TSA officers detected the knives in his carry-on bag and removed them. Blades like those pictured above aren't allowed in an aircraft cabin, TSA New England tweeted.

They need to be sheathed and placed in a checked bag.

For more information about what can be brought onto an airplane, click here.

