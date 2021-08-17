Three Portland music venues to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test for entry

At least two other Maine music venues already require proof of COVID vaccination: The Opera House at Boothbay Harbor and Stone Mountain Arts Center in Brownfield.

PORTLAND, Maine — As COVID-19 case numbers continue to rise in Maine and across the country, three of Portland's most prominent music venues are instituting requirements for entry into shows.

Effective immediately, the management of the State Theatre and Thompson's Point requires all audience members and staff to show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative test from the past 48 hours, along with a matching photo ID, in order to enter the venue.

According to the State Theatre's website, proof of vaccination can be your physical vaccine card or a photo of your card, and children under 12 are exempt from the policy.

"For the past seventeen months, the State Theatre has been shuttered due to the effects of the pandemic," the State Theatre's update said. "This decision was made to help keep our community safe and our doors open."

At the Portland House of Music, all audience members must show proof of vaccination or negative test within the previous 72 hours in order to enter the venue. This policy will be effective starting Aug. 26.

A post on the venue's website says that anyone who cannot get vaccinated or get proof of a negative test can email booking@portlandhouseofmusic.com for a refund.

"We hope we can keep our doors open, and we need your support and understanding to do so," the post said.